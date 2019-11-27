Save $135 on our favorite gaming chair for Black Friday

Your butt deserves better than the dilapidated chair you've gotten by with for far too long, and with the Black Friday deals season upon us, now is a great time to upgrade. Case in point, Secretlab is offering a $35 savings on its already-discounted 2020 model Omega series, and up to $100 additional savings on some of the higher end versions.

We anointed last year's model as the best gaming chair of 2019, and for good reason—it's well-built (Secretlab did not skimp on its materials selection) and, importantly, super comfortable thanks in part to the included velour memory foam lumbar support and head pillow.

The 2020 refresh brings with it a bunch of subtle upgrades, including a new "cold-cure" foam manufacturing mix, full-metal four-directional armrests, a revamped memory foam neck pillow with a cooling gel pad inside, and a much longer warranty—the chair is guaranteed for five years, up from two years on the original model.

Secretlab Omega gaming chair | NAPA Leather | $649 (save $300)

If you want something more luxurious, the NAPA Leather version of the Omega ups the ante by using the same material found in some luxury automobiles. It's pricey, but deeply discounted for Black Friday. Use coupon code 100BFCM19 for the full discount.

View Deal

Secretlab Omega gaming chair | Prime 2.0 PU Leather | Royal Blue | £269 (save £131)

The Omega is available in a variety of color trims. The one shown/linked here is the Royal Blue model, but you can also get it with white trim, or an Ash model that trades the black color scheme for gray. Use coupon code 30BFCM19 for the full discount.View Deal

The available discounts apply to various models of the Omega, including the Prime 2.0 PU leather, SoftWeave Fabric, and NAPA Leather editions. You also get a choice of different color options. Here are the codes and corresponding savings for buyers in the US:

Code— 35BFCM19 for $35/ off applicable for:

• All Secretlab Chairs 2020 Series, excluding Overwatch, D.Va and T1 edition.

• All Secretlab 2018 Series Prime PU Leather and SoftWeave Fabric models.

• All Secretlab 2020 Series NAPA Leather models.

• All NeueChair products.

And here are the available coupon codes and corresponding discounts for the UK:

Code 30BFCM19 for £30 off applicable for:

• All Secretlab Chairs 2020 Series, excluding Overwatch, D.Va and T1 edition.

• All Secretlab 2020 Series NAPA Leather models.

• All NeueChair products.

There are a few models that are outside the scope of Secretlab's discount. They include the Overwatch, D.Va, and T1 models. Everything else is fair game, though. For more chairs, check out our collection of Black Friday gaming chair deals.

The Omega series is not cheap, so it's great when these models go on sale or otherwise can be had for a discount. A new chair won't make your games run any faster, but the difference in comfort between a premium chair and a cheap blue-light special at K-Mart is significant.