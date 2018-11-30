Save 25% on guides and specials at my Favourite Magazines

If your wallet still has some energy after Black Friday, My Favourite Magazines is hosting a 48 hour sale with 25 percent off guides and specials. It’s already started and will run until 8:30 am GMT on December 2. Just use the promo code READ25 at checkout to get your 25 percent discount.
Guides and specials are one-off magazines on everything from gaming to photography. Grab the PC Gamer 2019 Annual, collecting our biggest reviews, features, diaries and our top 100, or the PC Hardware Handbook to find out everything you need to know if you’re building a new PC or upgrading an old one.