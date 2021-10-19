Where to reveal the command symbol in Fortnite

You need to reveal the command symbol as part of Fortnite's Ariana Grande Monster Hunter challenge in Fortnite. That is a combination of words I just typed. If you've kicked off the new Ariana Grande challenge punchcard during Fortnitemares, you'll inevitably come to this challenge. It's the fourth of five stages, though, so you'll need to complete the other challenges beforehand. There are multiple locations you can reveal the command symbol, but we've got a guide that will keep things simple for you.

Strangely enough, this challenge asks you to visit a location and then perform three unique tasks. It's slightly more complicated than most other Fortnite challenges.

Read on for the full guide.

Command symbol location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First head to Corny Crop. There are other locations that work but this is definitely the easiest, and will probably have fewer players lurking around.

You're looking for the large barn on the west side of the Corny Crops area. Head to the north side of that barn, near the doghouse and small crater.

Outside the barn, you'll find three poles sticking out of the ground surrounding a transparent purple tablet.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Approach one of the poles and you'll be shown a picture of a character doing a particular action: Either a dance emote, a jump, or a swing of their pickaxe. Do the appropriate action in front of each pole.

This will activate the purple tablet in the center. You don't need to do anything with it, though.

Once you've done all that, you've completed the challenge. Great work.

