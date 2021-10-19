Where to exterminate Mini-Pufts in Fortnite

This next Ghostbusters challenge in Fortnite asks you to exterminate Mini-Pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row. Yes, we are going to murder mini versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the original Ghostbusters. If that traumatizes your childhood, take it up with Epic.

So where are the Mini-Pufts in Fortnite? With three locations, thankfully it's not much of a chore. But if you're going in blind, it can be more of a hassle and waste your time. After all, there's lots to check out with the new Fortnitemares update.

Below you'll find a guide to all Mini-Puft locations in Fortnite. Just remember that you have to strike them with your pickaxe/harvesting tool and not shoot them. You also only need to destroy three Mini-Pufts, and most locations have 4-5, so choose whichever location makes the most sense for your next match.

Exterminate Mini-Pufts in Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games )

In the southeast corner of Lazy Lake, at the house with the pool and grill area, you'll find five Mini-Pufts gathered around the grill. It's, uh...kind of a gruesome scene, with one Mini-Puft preparing to cook his brother alive.

(Image credit: Epic Games )

Exterminate Mini-Pufts in Sludgy Swamp

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find several Mini-Pufts in Sludgy Swamp, specifically in the building at the center of the facility, right as the street turns a corner. Head inside the building and you'll see these guys getting ready to party.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Exterminate Mini-Pufts in Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the east side of Retail Row, in the McGuffin's bookstore, you'll find another batch of Mini-Pufts horsing around with the bookshelves.

Whatever option you choose, just destroy three of them and you'll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP.

Check out our Fortnite guides section for more on the latest Fortnitemares update. We also have individual guides below for other Fortnitemares challenges.

- Where to deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner in Fortnite

- Where to find candy in Fortnite