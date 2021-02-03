Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune guide: How to photograph red items

If you're the proud owner of a brand new Genshin Impact Kamera, well lucky you. But that's not just because you've got some fancy tech to help you capture the beautiful open world of Teyvat: You've also got a guide right here to help you use it in the new Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event.

The event, which kicked off at the same time as the Genshin Impact 1.3 update, sees you photographing various items across the world with the Kurious Kamera. First you'll need to find a Genshin Impact red item to snap, but it's not entirely clear how to use the camera or make sure it's shot correctly. So, for everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Kamera event, let's get started.

Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune: Everything you need to know

Along with the Genshin Impact Xiao banner, Five Flushes of Fortune started on February 3. The event lasts for ten days until February 13 and you'll need to be at least rank 20 or above to take part.

You'll be taking pictures of items of various colours over the first seven days—in exchange for Genshin Impact Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enchantment Ore—but for the last three the Kurious Kamera will be unusable. In those final days you can still trade photos with friends to ensure you get all the available rewards. You can see how long you have left and swap photos in the in-game events tab.

How to use the Kurious Kamera in Genshin Impact

To start the event you'll need the Kamera, which you can get from Ji Tong in Liyue Harbor. Follow the camera icon on your map to get to him.

Once you've got the device, equip it from the Gadgets menu. The main thing to know is that this camera isn't like your typical snapper: It's so advanced it just takes pictures automatically, so long as you're pointed at an item it likes. It's like it has a mind of its own.

Anyway, when you're near one of the items you've been instructed to capture, click left-mouse button to get it out and then aim it at your target. You'll know if it's worked as you'll get a new items added to your inventory named something like 'Photo: Crimson'.

How to photograph a red item in Genshin Impact

If you're reading this on day one of the event, you'll need to photograph a red item. Here are items that will work for this, and where to find them:

Sunsettias and Apples: Found widely in the wild.

Found widely in the wild. Flaming Flowers: Near Pyro Regisvine's cave.

Near Pyro Regisvine's cave. Silk Flowers: Around Liyue's temple.

Around Liyue's temple. Jueyun Chillis: Qingce Village.

Qingce Village. Snapdragons: All over, especially near rivers.

All over, especially near rivers. Windwheel Asters: Common in the wild, including Windrise Statue of the Seven.

Naturally, you can find these items in more places, but you only need one photo to satisfy the first objective. So, fast-travel to whichever location takes your fancy, and keep an eye out for the above red items at which to aim your camera.