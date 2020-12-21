The best builds for Albedo in Genshin Impact

How do you get Albedo in Genshin Impact? Albedo is an upcoming character due for release on December 23, and is here to hopefully help Geo recover from its rocky start. He’s the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius, and has strong links to another character already in the game: He is Sucrose’s mentor.

Zhongli, the last five-star arrival before Albedo, was supposed to be the saviour of the Geo element, but things didn’t pan out that way, and despite some interesting abilities, most of them were too reliant on other fighters to be useful. With Zhongli the only five-star Geo character in the game (and most players running Traveler in Wind), the rock element is in dire need of some love. So, here's how to get the new hero, plus some educated guesses of what could make a decent Genshin Impact Albedo build.

How to get Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo will be part of a new banner for the Genshin Impact 1.2 update, and as a five-star character will be rare, although pity mechanics will roll over from the last banner. Albedo and fellow new character, Ganyu, could be arriving in the same banner, or they’ll get one each.

Genshin Impact Albedo overview

Albedo is said to have genius-level intellect, and is also known as the Kreideprinz. The story goes that he just showed up in Mondstadt one day out of the blue, and was instantly given the job of Chief Alchemist.

However, there is a theory that Albedo is actually a homunculus: A 'created' human being. The ‘evidence’ for this theory is spotty, but there is quite a bit of it, even if none are that convincing on their own. He has Geo powers, which makes sense if he’s made from earth. More convincingly, both his constellation and his passive reference homunculus, while him showing up out of nowhere in general is quite weird.

Normal attack: Favonius Bladework - White

Albedo spends stamina to strike forwards twice. Plunging Attack: Albedo slams down from mid-air, creating AoE damage upon landing.

Elemental Skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma

Albedo summons a Solar Isotoma, which deals Geo damage as it appears. Solar Isotoma can then be aimed, and as it lands, creates Transient Blossoms as they land. These can only be created every two seconds, and will deal additional Geo damage as they hit enemies. If either Albedo or another party member is hit by Solar Isotoma, they will get a crystalized podium to stand on.

Elemental Burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide

Geo crystals burst out of Albedo dealing Geo Damage. If combined with Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma, the Elemental Burst will summon seven Fatal Blossoms, which explode and deal more—you guessed it—Geo damage.

Passives

Homuncular Nature: Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases Elemental Mastery of all party members by 125 percent for ten seconds.

Transient Blossoms deal 25 percent more to enemies below 50 percent HP. Flash Of Genius: Albedo has a 10 percent to receive double products when crafting Weapon Ascension materials.

Constellations

Flower Of Eden: Transient Blossoms regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo.

Increases Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. Descent Of Divinity: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma increases Plunging Attack damage by 30 percent for all party members in the AoE.

Increases Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Domain Of Purification: If party members are protected by a shield created by Crystallize, Solar Isotama increases their damage by 15 percent.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Albedo build: Example set ups

Albedo is most likely a DPS sword fighter, and as a rare character, should be armed with some of the game’s best weapons. I’ve suggested two here, both of them should see Albedo crushing it in Teyvat. The first makes Albedo a better attacker in general, while the second works with his Geo abilities.

Weapons

Skyward Blade: This increases Albedo’s CRIT rate by four percent, but is most effective after an Elemental Burst. During Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide, Albedo gains an increase in movement speed of ten percent, and attack speed boost of ten percent, and an increase of Normal and Charged Attacks by 20 percent for 12 seconds.

This increases Albedo’s CRIT rate by four percent, but is most effective after an Elemental Burst. During Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide, Albedo gains an increase in movement speed of ten percent, and attack speed boost of ten percent, and an increase of Normal and Charged Attacks by 20 percent for 12 seconds. Favonius Sword: With this weapon, critical hits have a 60 percent chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb. This can only occur once every 12 seconds.

Artifacts