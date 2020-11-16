The best builds for Diona in Genshin Impact

Alongside Tartaglia, Genshin Impact Diona is the latest character to arrive in the game as of update 1.1. While Tartaglia is the big draw in the new banner, Diona is by no means a booby prize, proving a great fit in the healer role.

The young catgirl comes with fairly low health (even when levelled up), but she can create shields and regenerate health for the party. This makes her a huge defensive asset, despite lacking the sturdiness usually associated with defenders. So, let's show you how to get Diona in Genshin Impact, and the best ways to set her up.

How to get Diona in Genshin Impact

Part of the limited time Genshin Impact ‘Farewell of Snezhnaya’ banner, Diona is a four-star character with a 2.2 percent pull rate. She’s accompanied by previously available four-star characters Ningguang and Beidou. Fellow newcomer Tartaglia rounds off the banner, although he’s a five-star character and therefore comes with a 0.6 percent pull rate.

Tartaglia is undoubtedly the main draw in this banner, and neither Ningguang or Beidou are particularly worth rolling for. Diona is not a bad alternate, however. The banner lasts from November 11 until December 1, so get her while you can.

Genshin Impact Diona overview

Diona has an unusual backstory. She’s a bartender with an excellent reputation as a drink mixer, but despises alcohol herself and has plans to ruin Mondstadt’s wine industry. One of her drinks includes milk, soy sauce, and chili. It was designed to turn people away from alcohol, but has apparently become her most popular concoction.

Diona might not be a headliner, but that doesn’t mean she should be ignored. She can add a new dimension to your party. Also, if you’re looking to lean into the game’s anime aesthetic, few characters fit the bill more than the catgirl Cryo healer.

Normal attack: Katzlein Style

Normal Attack: Diona fires five non-elemental arrows.

Diona fires five non-elemental arrows. Charged Attack: Diona fires an Aimed Shot, which charges with Cryo damage.

Diona fires an Aimed Shot, which charges with Cryo damage. Plunging Attack: Diona slams down, dealing AoE damage.

Elemental Skill: Icy Paws

Diona sends two Icy Paws out, dealing Cryo damage to enemies in front of her. Diona gains a shield that scales to her HP, which lasts longer for every enemy hit by her Icy Paws. When charged, Diona will dash backwards and fire off five Icy Paws rather than two. Her shield also gains a 75 percent damage absorption bonus.

Elemental Burst: Signature Mix

Diona creates a Drunker Mist, which deals AoE Cryo damage to enemies inside it and heals allies inside it.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Passives

Cat’s Tail Secret Menu: Any characters shielded by Icy Paws gain 10 percent increased movement Speed and lose Stamina 10 percent slower.

Any characters shielded by Icy Paws gain 10 percent increased movement Speed and lose Stamina 10 percent slower. Drunkard’s Farce: Enemies in Drunkard’s Mist receive a 10 percent Attack stat reduction for 15 seconds.

Enemies in Drunkard’s Mist receive a 10 percent Attack stat reduction for 15 seconds. Complimentary Bar Food: Diona has a 12 percent chance to create double the product when cooking any meal with Restorative properties. Only happens when meals are cooked purr-fectly.

Constellations

A Lingering Flavor: Diona regenerates 15 Energy as Signature Mix ends.

Diona regenerates 15 Energy as Signature Mix ends. Shaken, Not Purred: Icy Paws deal 15 percent increased damage, and the shields generated had 15 percent extra damage absorption. When a paw hits an enemy, it generates a shield for any nearby characters with 50 percent effectiveness for five seconds.

Icy Paws deal 15 percent increased damage, and the shields generated had 15 percent extra damage absorption. When a paw hits an enemy, it generates a shield for any nearby characters with 50 percent effectiveness for five seconds. A- Another Round?: Signature Mix’s level is increased by 3.

Signature Mix’s level is increased by 3. Wine Industry Slayer: Aimed Shot charges 60 percent quicker while Diona is inside Drunken Mist.

Aimed Shot charges 60 percent quicker while Diona is inside Drunken Mist. Double Shot, On The Rocks: Icy Paws’ level is increased by 3.

Icy Paws’ level is increased by 3. Cat’s Tail Closing Time: Inside Drunken Mist, characters gain a 30 percent healing bonus when below 50 percent HP, or gain 200 Elemental Mastery when above 50 percent HP.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Best Genshin Impact Diona build: Example set ups

Diona is best suited to the Healer role. With her low HP, she’s a liability if you use her as an offensive fighter, so there’s little point suggesting a build putting her on the frontline. It’s a waste of a slot in your party and a waste of Diona’s potential. In other words, don’t do it.

Weapons

Favonius Warbow: Critical Hits have a 60 percent chance to generate Elemental Particles, which generate 6 Energy for Diona. Diona is only effective when she can use her skills, so a bow which complements this is a crucial part of Diona’s arsenal.

Critical Hits have a 60 percent chance to generate Elemental Particles, which generate 6 Energy for Diona. Diona is only effective when she can use her skills, so a bow which complements this is a crucial part of Diona’s arsenal. Sacrificial Bow: After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40 percent chance to end its own cooldown, though this can only occur once every 30 seconds. Again, as a bow which aids Diona’s use of skills, it’s a great choice for her.

Artifacts