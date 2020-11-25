Razer's DeathAdder V2 is our favorite mouse and it's just $50 for Black Friday

The best gaming mouse for most people is $20 off and at an all-time low with this deal.

If you're looking to adopt a mouse for Black Friday, I suggest giving strong consideration to Razer's Deathadder V2. It is an excellent rodent—our collective pick as the best gaming mouse for most gamers—and is discounted to $49.99 at Best Buy. That is a $20 price cut, and also the lowest price it's been since it came out earlier this year.

The Deathadder has seen several updates and refreshes since the original model came out in 2006. One thing that has remained the same, however, is the shape. And that's a good thing—like previous models, this latest version is comfortable to mouse around with, both for claw and hybrid claw/palm grip styles. Just note that it is ergonomically designed for right-handed gamers, and if you need a more ambidextrous rodent SteelSeries Sensei 310 is just $30 right now.

It's also sensitive with a 20,000 DPI Razer Focus+ optical sensor. That is way higher than most gamers will ever need to go, but the headroom is there, for those who prefer to crank up the sensitivity. Razer also touts a 650 IPS tracking speed for fast movements, and 99.6 percent resolution accuracy.

Other features include eight programmable buttons (including the DPI buttons beneath the scroll wheel), mechanical switches for the main clickers, RGB lighting, and onboard memory to save up to five custom profiles on the mouse itself.

Razer Deathadder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | $69.99 $49.99 on Amazon (save $20)

Entitled "best gaming mouse for most gamers" in our list of best gaming mice, the Deathadder has everything a gamer could need. Not only does it exhibit flawless tracking, it also boasts a simple, right handed ergonomic shape, and a respectable 82g weight. The Razer Synapse software is slowly improving, too. For 29 percent off, that's a great bargain. View Deal

If you're stressing over which gaming mouse to buy, take a chance on the Deathadder V2. It's comfortable for long gaming sessions, it offers accurate tracking, and is as affordable as it has ever been with this deal.