Rainbow Six Siege delayed

Rainbow Six Siege, which was originally scheduled to come out on October 13, has been delayed. Ubisoft announced today that the game will come out on December 1.

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but based on the feedback we’ve received, and based on our own internal tests, we felt there are adjustments and improvements we can make, including improving the co-op experience across all game modes, weapon and gadget balancing, as well as menu and interface navigation," Ubisoft wrote. "We’re taking a little more time to make these changes, and we think it’s the right call."

The closed beta will still begin on its scheduled date of September 24. The delayed date will give the studio more time to testing and tweak infrastructure and matchmaking, allowing for "a higher-quality experience at launch," Ubi added.

Wes spent some time with Rainbow Six Siege's Terrorist Hunt mode, which you can check out here. And don't forget to change your calendars!