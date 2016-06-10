E3 2016 rumour roundup

Image 1 of 8 Skyrim remastered This rumour comes courtesy of renowned industry insider Shinobi602. Skyrim isn't the Bethesda game I'd have remastered first, but with Bethesda extending mod compatibility to consoles, it makes sense that it'd want to get a better-looking version on the next generation boxes. Will it appeal to PC players? I doubt any remaster can make it prettier than mods already do, but if Bethesda was to pull out the stops and add new stories (heck, just spruce up Falkreath), then it would have my attention.

Image 2 of 8 Prey 2 The sequel to the okay-ish Prey was killed by Bethesda in 2014 after years of troubled development. Speaking to H.A.M. Radio, Shinobi602 suggests there might be life in the project yet. Giving strength to the rumour is the fact that both prey2.com and prey3.com domains have been recently updated to point to an inaccessible Prey 2 Facebook page.

Image 3 of 8 Wolfenstein 2 Wolfenstein: The New Order and its expandalone The Old Blood are simply too good not to get a sequel. Last year, voice actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś told Polish network TVN that there was a second game in the works. Eurogamer claims to have heard more recent whispers to this effect. Where better to reveal such a game than the biggest games show going?

Image 4 of 8 The Evil Within 2 Bethesda will have a busy E3 if all these rumours are true. An Evil Within sequel might also be on the cards if Eurogamer's mysterious hand-waving is to be believed. The first was well received for the most part, and it sold heartily, so perhaps we'll get another glimpse into the darkness of Shinji Mikami's mind.

Image 5 of 8 Gwent Here's one that makes all sorts of sense. CD Projekt recently filed trademarks for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. I tend to be scathing about new CCGs. Most have a me-too desperation about them that I find uncomfortable. Gwent is a tale for the ages though: a minigame within a game that gained a cult following despite being called Gwent. For the record, Gwent was a historical county in Wales, but it could equally have got its name through the random combination of letters. I'm desperately hoping my habit of yelling "Gwent!" after every win catches on. If you'd like to know more of Gwent's mysterious origins, we spoke to CD Projekt Red about how it was made.

Image 6 of 8 Resident Evil 7 Capcom has spent months teasing big things for Resident Evil following its 20th anniversary in March. What's bigger than a whole new Resident Evil? We might be looking at a reboot for this one. Last month, Tokyo-based games industry consultant Serkan Toto tweeted, "Yes, it's in development. The entire game will go back to the series' horror roots and (essentially) be a clean slate." Toto went on to say that Kojima Productions alumnus Jordan Amaro was contributing. If true, his experience on PT could really bring the fear factor.

Image 7 of 8 Halo Wars 2 beta We might also learn something about Creative Assembly's Halo Wars 2 at E3. An Xbox store entry spotted by NeoGAF user Spider_Jerusalem suggests that an open beta for Halo Wars will run from June 13 to June 20. June 13 is of course the day of Microsoft's E3 conference, so it could be planning to wrap up by giving us something tangible to play. Here's hoping the beta is on PC too.