RollerCoaster Tycoon World release date announced, and it's one day before Planet Coaster's launch

Atari has announced the date RollerCoaster Tycoon World will leave Early Access, and it just so happens it's November 16. For any theme park simulation fans who have been paying attention, you may notice that is precisely one day before Frontier Developments' Planet Coaster launch date on November 17th.

I would like to make a brief editorial statement: Golly.

From the announcement:

"As the newest PC installment of the world-renowned RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, RollerCoaster Tycoon World will be available for download on Steam following an Early Access period of more than seven months. In addition to general optimization and graphics improvements, several new gameplay features were added during that time—including a piece-by-piece builder, progression system, updated peeps, and a new user interface."

"In celebration of the launch," the announcement continues, the price of RCTW will be $34.99, a step down from the current Early Access price of $49.99, though it's uncertain if that's a discount just for the launch period or it will remain at that price. I've asked for clarification and will update this post when I hear back. Update: I was just told "...the $34.99 price point is for the Standard Edition only, which will go into effect at launch and will be the permanent sale price."

You can view the latest video from RCTW above, which shows off its custom building and theme utility, and have a look at a few additional screenshots below.