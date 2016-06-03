How many Steam games can you buy in 3 minutes?

If you had a few minutes to grab as many free PC games as you could, what would you get?

Later this month we’re inviting one PC gamer to stuff every game they can click on into their Steam library. And we’ll be picking up the bill.

As part of the PC Gaming Show on June 13, we’re running The Steam Speedrun, presented by Razer. The Steam Speedrun is a fun part of the festivities and programming we’ve got lined up as part of the event. You can watch the Steam Speedrun live on twitch.tv/pcgamer or youtube.com/pcgamer as we broadcast from the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

There’ll be a couple of catches to this one-of-a-kind test of consumer skills and APM: our contestant will have to click quickly, because they’ll have just 3 minutes to buy as many PC games as they can. And they’ll do this shopping spree live on stage, as hundreds of thousands of people watch, cheer, and playfully jeer their selections. (And they won’t be able to purchase bundles, since that’d spoil the fun.)

If you’re up for the challenge, and you live in or around Los Angeles, you can enter to be this year’s contestant in the Steam Speedrun, presented by Razer. Here’s how to enter:

Submit a video on Twitter with the hashtag #pcgamingshow telling us what you’d do with a few minutes of infinite Steam money. The video must be at least 10 seconds in length. You must be able to attend the PC Gaming Show in Los Angeles on the morning of Monday, June 13. Make sure you’re following @pcgamer - we’ll direct message the winner by June 9, 2016.



See the next page for all the fun contest details and legal eligibility information. Thanks to Razer for making this fun addition to our event possible.

If you don’t win but still want to attend the PC Gaming Show, you can reserve a free ticket now on pcgamingshow.com.