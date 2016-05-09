Capcom teases big things for Resident Evil later this year

The third-person shooter Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps was delayed last month, from its planned release date in May to June 21. The extra wait obviously wasn't happy news for Resident Evil fans, but this might be: Capcom said in its consolidated financial results for FY2016 that big things are in store for the series in the near future.

“In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, the Company is scheduled to release... Resident Evil Umbrella Corps (for PlayStation 4 and PC) of the Resident Evil series, which marked its 20th anniversary in March 2016, as warm up to the full-scale offensive planned for the second half of the year,” the report says.

Alas, the document doesn't offer any hint as to what exactly Capcom has in the offing. A Resident Evil 2 remake is in the works, but that doesn't strike me as the sort of thing worth a “full-scale offensive” marketing push. On the other hand, it's been a few years since Resident Evil 6. Could this be a sign that Resident Evil 7 is on the way?

Thanks, IGN.

