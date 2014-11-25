Popular

Origin's Black Friday sale starts a little bit early

Black Friday isn't here just yet, but as is the tradition these days, Electronic Arts has fired up its Origin Black Friday sale a few days early. Games and DLC both new and old have been marked down by as much as 75 percent from now until the end of the month.

There's a lot of good stuff up for grabs in the sale, including recent releases like The Sims 4 for $40, Battlefield 4 for $15, and Titanfall for $15 instead of $20. (Titanfall is down to $20 already? Wow.) My favorites, though, are the older games: Dead Space, Mirror's Edge, Battlefield 3, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Bulletstorm, Tomb Raider, and a bunch of others are all down to $5 each. You can even afford to indulge your morbid curiosity about Medal of Honor: Warfighter, which is going for $2.50 during the sale.

That's not a recommendation, by the way—35/100 review score, remember—but this might be: The Final Hours of Mass Effect 3, a 15,000-word interactive documentary about the making of the Mass Effect trilogy, is on sale for a measly 74 cents. It's been awhile since we all got mad about Mass Effect 3 and it's not like the regular price is all that steep anyway, but a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of such an important and influential RPG franchise seems like a pretty good way to blow a dollar.

Spend your money however you see fit, but do it (fairly) quickly: Origin's Black Friday sale ends at midnight PST on December 1. Want more? Keep an eye on our list of the Best Black Friday Gaming Deals right here.

