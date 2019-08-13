Minecraft potions guide

Minecraft potions are one of many ways to enhance your character. Unlike armour or weapons, they give temporary effects, and ones that can be the difference between success and failure. You can boost your health, increase your damage, or resist fire.

That's why it's so important to learn how to craft, but also alter and enhance, potions. With this guide you'll be able to turn a pile of ingredients into a range of healing items, debuff clouds, and weapons against the undead in no time.

Here you'll master potion brewing and know the most useful concoctions. So let's get to it: here's how to brew the best Minecraft potions.

How to craft potions

To mix potions, you first need to craft yourself a Minecraft Brewing Stand. This is where you cook your concoctions and while you can occasionally find one out in the wild, it's much easier to just make your own.

The Brewing Stand can be made by combining one Blaze Rod with three bits of Cobblestone. You need to place the Blaze Rod in the centre as fuel and the Cobblestone along the bottom row. Blaze Rods can be found by killing Blazes in Nether Fortresses, and it's worth picking up as many as you can.

Crafting a basic potion

Along with the fuel to the Brewing Stand you need to get started, you're also going to need some Water Bottles, and some Nether Wart.

To make Water Bottles, first craft Glass Bottles by combining three pieces of Glass on a crafting table. These must be arranged in a V shape with the three pieces being in the middle-left, bottom-middle, and middle-right of the table. Then, take your bottles to a water source and use them.

Next is the Nether Wart, which you can get by finding it in The Nether. You can also create your own farm by laying down some Soul Sand and planting the Nether Wart in it.

Now that's settled, we can return to brewing. Add up to three Water Bottles to the stand before adding in some Nether Wart. Once the process has completed, you'll have three Awkward Potions to play around with. On their own these potions are useless, but they're also the main component of most potions.

Crafting an effect potion

Effect potions are made by combining Awkward Potions with different ingredients. You just need to put the Awkward Potion in the Brewing Stand, and add the relevant ingredient to it. Ensure there is still Blaze Powder lighting the stand, too, otherwise nothing will happen. Now you can then look at enhancing them or altering them.

Here is a full list of the ingredients, how to get them, and their effects:

Sugar

How to get: Craft Sugar Cane.

Result: Potion of Swiftness.

Rabbit's Foot

How to get: Murder rabbits like a savage.

Result: Potion of Leaping, increases jump height.

Glistering Melon Slice

How to get: Craft eight Gold Nuggets and a Melon Slice.

Result: Potion of Healing.

Spider Eye

How to get: Kill off spiders. They did attack you first, to be fair.

Result: Potion of Poison, depletes health over time.

Pufferfish

How to get: Fish outside of Jungle Biomes.

Result: Potion of Water Breathing.

Magma Cream

How to get: Butcher Magma Cubes in The Nether.

Result: Potion of Fire Resistance.

Golden Carrot

How to get: Craft eight Gold Nuggets and a Carrot.

Result: Potion of Night Vision, makes everything bright, even underwater.

Blaze Powder

How to get: Craft a Blaze Rod.

Result: Potion of Strength, increases melee damage.

Ghast Tear

How to get: Kill off Ghasts in The Nether.

Result: Potion of Regeneration, heals over time.

Turtle Shell

How to get: Craft five Scutes, which can be obtained when baby turtles grow up. Don't hurt them.

Result: Potion of the Turtle Master (doesn't allow you to talk to turtles). Increases defense but decreases speed.

Phantom Membrane

How to get: Kill Phantoms. This is an enemy that spawns if you haven't slept for three days or longer.

Result: Potion of Slow Falling, fall slower and take no fall damage.

Altering a potion

You can change effect potions brewing them with special items. These ingredients change how the potions work, and can even turn them into poisons and debuffs. If you know what you're doing, you can actually craft makeshift grenades, too.

Here are the ingredients and what they do:

Redstone Dust

How to get: Mine Redstone Ore.

Effect: Extends potion duration.

Glowstone Dust

How to get: Mine Glowstone Blocks.

Effect: Enhances potion level. Increases potency, but lasts for less time.

Fermented Spider Eye

How to get: Craft a Spider's Eye with Sugar and a Brown Mushroom.

Effect: Corrupts certain potions, allowing them to have the opposite (often negative) effect.

Gunpowder

How to get: Killing Creepers, Ghasts, and Witches.

Effect: Turns a normal potion into a Splash Potion. This explodes and spreads an effect when thrown.

Dragon's Breath

How to get: Use an empty bottle on the fireballs the Ender Dragon's breath attack leaves behind.

Effect: Turns a Splash Potion into a Lingering Potion. This creates a cloud of that effect when thrown.

The best Minecraft potions

Now that you know how to make potions, let's talk about some of the best ones around. While all potions in the game are helpful, there are a few which you should always have in your blocky bag. Here are the best potions to keep on you at all times.

Potion of Fire Resistance

Fire will kill you more often than nearly anything else in Minecraft, especially in The Nether. That's why this potion is so useful: being able to nullify so many issues with just one potion is a real blessing. It's so potent that you can effectively go swimming in lava.

Potion of Slow Falling

After fire, falling is likely your biggest killer. This potion will slow each of your deadly descents into a casual meander. Not only that, you won't take a jot of fall damage.

Potion of Night Vision

This is more convenient than anything else, but the Potion of Night Vision is strong. It allows you to see as though the entire world is well-lit. Not only does this mean you can explore easily, it even illuminates underwater surroundings.

Potion of Healing/Regeneration

A potion doesn't have to be glamorous to be useful, and staying alive is pretty much essential to doing well. Whether you need a quick boost in a scrap, or if you're just trying to recover after it's over, these potions will make sure you always come out on top.

And that's our Minecraft potions guide. The process process might seem complex at first, you'll know what you're doing before long.