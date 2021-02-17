Josef Fares promises $1,000 to anyone who gets bored of It Takes Two

It Takes Two, the next game from A Way Out developer Hazelight Studios, has gone gold—and Josef Fares is so confident in its success that he'll give you a thousand dollars if you get bored of it.

At least, that's what the notorious studio director told GameInformer in a recent interview. Fares, who's perhaps better known as the "Fuck The Oscars" guy, made the bullish claim that it is "impossible" to get bored with his next game, which follows a little girl dealing with her parents' separation by playing with magical dolls.

“That’s another thing that I can guarantee you with It Takes Two: It’s impossible, and quote me on this, to get tired of this game," Fares told the outlet. "You can put this as the headline. I can literally give 1,000 bucks to anyone who says, ‘Oh, I’m tired of this game now because it doesn’t surprise me.’ One thousand bucks! I guarantee. I’ll give it to everyone who gets tired. But they have to be honest about it."

Those are bold words for a man whose last game, A Way Out, failed to impress in our review. While Hazelight made a name for itself with Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons' clever co-op adventures, Chris Shilling felt the crime caper follow-up failed to make the most of its set-up, with a script that could've been "written by a bot fed exclusively on dialogue from straight-to-DVD action films". Ouch.

Considering Fares' penchant for fits of passion, I wouldn't rush to get your invoices ready. But the director's confidence in the interview is infectious. Earlier in the interview, he speaks on the frustrations of getting players to finish games—exasperated that only 51% of players finished A Way Out, despite that being a relatively high figure for games.

"We need to fix the problem that people are not even finishing our games. People are not even finishing the games. Listen to how sick this is: It’s so sick that the developers and publishers are literally focusing on the first piece of the game, because they know that’s what people will play. This is a mass psychosis going on!"

It Takes Two is coming to Steam and Origin on March 26th.