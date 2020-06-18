It Takes Two is the next game from the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Filmaker-turned-game-developer Josef Fares is well known for making story-driven co-op games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, but his next game looks like something a little different. It'll still feature co-op play between two players, but It Takes Two is about a little girl coping with the separation of her parents. She creates two dolls that represent her parents and, through some magic we don't understand, can control them and their emotions. "You're almost playing their emotions," Fares says.

We don't know much more than that, but given Fares' previous work I'm excited to find out. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was a fantastic journey with an emotional gut punch, and It Takes Two looks like it could deliver a similar wallop. It also looks a little off the rails. At one point during the presentation at EA Play, we were shown a first-person perspective of a roller coaster in space. It's a bit weird, so you should watch the reveal above to see for yourself.

It Takes Two is coming some time in 2021.