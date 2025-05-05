to a T - Official Developer Interview - FGS Live From gamescom latam - YouTube Watch On

The next game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi is about a teenager who's permanently stuck in a T-pose, a default 3D modeling pose you'll sometimes see glitched-out videogame characters revert to.

In To a T, you'll help Teen—the kid is actually named "Teenager"—navigate life with their immovable outstretched arms, which in Takahashi's own words results in "stupid" scenes.

"I like that moment. It's so stupid," Takahashi said in an interview shown at FGS Live from Gamescom LATAM last week, referring to a scene in which Teen brushes their teeth. "No smart game design, game mechanic, nothing, nothing. Just press a button and then spit the water. That's it. I like that."

The Katamari creator says that while he prioritized interactivity in his previous games, that's less important in To a T, which is mainly about "joy" and making people "smile and laugh."

"I can't wait for players to experience the last moment of the game," said Takahashi. "It is very touching, and also very stupid."

There's a robot in the game, too, Takahashi mentioned.

To a T releases May 28 on Steam, Xbox, and PS5, and I still can't get the song from the latest trailer out of my head. Cooking is so ah-mazing…

If you haven't played the Katamari games, the second one, Reroll, is on sale on Steam right now for $10. The original is there, too, but not on sale right now—it drops to $7.49 when it is on sale, so I'd wait for the Steam Summer Sale.