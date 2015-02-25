Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number gets a release date

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is coming for your brain on March 10 of the year 2015, complete with a level editor and a single player campaign that encourages you to "follow the paths of several distinct factions", shooting and bludgeoning goons in a story of "retribution over spilled blood in the original game". So much blood.

You can get more story info from the digital HM2 comic on Steam and harvest loads of development details from our feature on the making of Hotline Miami 2. There are some new screenshots to celebrate the announcement, and you can scroll through those at the top of this very article.