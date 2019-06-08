Hellblade and Moonlighter are early unlocks for next Humble Monthly Bundle

Ninja Theory's harrowing hack-and-slasher Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and dungeon-crawling shop sim Moonlighter are the early unlocks for July's Humble Monthly, which means you can play them both right now for $12.

For the $12 fee, which activates a rolling subscription that can be cancelled or paused at any time, you get both immediately, plus several other mystery games when the bundle goes live next month. Both are worth playing, and at $12 you're getting them for their combined lowest-ever prices.

Leif called Hellblade, which explores themes of mental illness, a "powerful portrait of the strength of will over personal demons" in our review, while Lauren thought Moonlighter was a "cute and casual" mash-up of the shop sim and dungeon crawling genres. Fans of Recettear, step right up.

Sign up to the Humble Monthly Bundle here.

In case you missed it, the first footage for Ninja Theory's next game, a 4v4 online melee game called Bleeding Edge, emerged yesterday.