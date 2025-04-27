Humble's latest bundle gets you every Doom game, a discount on Doom: The Dark Ages and some Wolfenstein as a treat for less than $30

Doom: The Dark Ages is so close you can taste the iron in the air. Id's green and mean killing machine will get medieval in just a couple of weeks, so now's the time to start stretching those demon slaying muscles. If you've somehow managed to miss id Software's totemic FPS series over the past 32 years, Humble Bundle's got you covered, offering every Doom game plus a few extras for less than $30.

The somewhat awkwardly named "id & friends" bundle offers a crash course in FPS history, netting every mainline Doom game and three of MachineGames' four Wolfenstein releases, for a minimum total of $28. On top of that, this also gets you a 10% discount code off Doom: The Dark Ages, which can be redeemed on the Humble Store.

Like every Humble Bundle, there's some flexibility in the pricing, with various payment tiers that will let you access a more limited range of what's available. So let's break that down a bit. Paying a minimum of $5 will get you two games, namely Doom 64 and Doom 3. Both are perfectly acceptable shooters, but hardly the best the series has to offer.

If you up your payment to $12, things get a bit spicier. Alongside the two aforementioned games, this tier includes MachineGames' excellent reboot, Wolfenstein: The New Order, as well as its expansion, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Both are superb and surprisingly reflective Nazi blasters. The real treasures, though, are id Software's 2016 reboot of Doom, probably the best single-player shooter of the last decade, and Bethesda/Nightdive Studios' remaster of Doom + Doom 2.

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 2 (4K) | Available May 15, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The latter alone is a hefty chunk of FPS action, as it includes all the various official and semi-official addons to vanilla Doom and its sequel. Highlights here include MachineGames' furiously challenging Doom episode Legacy of Rust, which adds new weapons and enemies to the Doom 2 roster. Plus, you get John Romero's delightfully devious level packs, Sigil and Sigil 2, the latter of which was only just added to the remaster.

Paying anything over $28 will unlock the full bundle. This adds MachineGames' Wolfenstein sequel The New Colossus, which I wasn't a huge fan of, although it has some great moments. I am, however, a huge fan of 2020's Doom Eternal and its two expansion packs, which elevate Doom's action to unprecedented levels of intensity. Some players didn't like how Eternal pushes you toward specific tactics. But for me, mastering its many nuances gave me an adrenaline rush I'm still chasing.

All told, it's a tremendous collection of games, to the point where I'm tempted to buy it even though I already own everything here. Proceeds from the bundle support Direct Relief, a U.S.-based charity that provides medical relief all over the world.

This lot will certainly hone your trigger finger before Doom: The Dark Ages comes out. I'm cautiously excited for id Software's latest, which adds a much heavier melee emphasis to the classic running-and-gunning. But Joshua took a little trip to The Dark Ages in March, and reckons id Software's new take on the classic shooter has paid off. "Doom: The Dark Ages was not what I expected, but it was still a great, ridiculous power fantasy in the few hours I got with it, trading in running-and-gunning for rocking-and-socking in a way that still makes perfect sense for the series."