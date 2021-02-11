Where to find Grimble's love potion and how to deliver it in Fortnite

Fortnite's Hearts Wild event is letting players celebrate Valentine's Day in style. A bevy of new challenges lets players take on the role of matchmaker (the romantic kind) for Fortnite's more hopeless citizens. Season 5 has been kicking along, so it's good to see another short holiday event to help break up the monogamy—I mean monotony. For your trouble, you'll earn some extra XP.

One of this week's biggest quests is sort of a two-parter. First, you'll need to find Grimble's love potion at Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold. Once you do that, part two asks you to deliver the love potion to Shanty Town or Slurpy Swamp.

This is all easier said than done if you don't know what to do or where to go. So we've whipped up this guide to lay it all out for you.

Love potion location: Fort Crumpet

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find a love potion most easily at Fort Crumpet, the abandoned military fort northwest of Sweaty Sands. Check the map above for a look.

Once you're at Fort Crumpet, drop into the central building. You'll find the love potion sitting on a table by a loot chest and info plaque.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Simply interact with the love potion to collect it. Now onto the next challenge!

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town

It's worth noting: I'm pretty sure you can't complete both challenges in the same game. I drove all the way from Fort Crumpet to Slurpy Swamp and noticed that the interact icon I was looking for wasn't there until I started a new match, so don't waste your time hoofing it across the map for nothing and just play it safe.

So, we're delivering the love potion to a similar-looking icon at either Slurpy Swamp or the Shanty Town.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

At Slurpy Swamp, head to the northeast building and up to the second floor. You're looking for a teddy bear locked in an observation room with some Slurp Juice barrels. You'll see a semi-visible love potion outline in front of it. Simply interact with that to complete the quest and earn yourself some free XP.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For your trouble, you should earn about 40,000 XP combined from both these challenges. Make sure to check out our Fortnite hub for more Hearts Wild event guides.