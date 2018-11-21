Graphics card deal: Get a GeForce RTX 2080 for $650 (save $80)

The closer we get to Black Friday, the more interesting the deals. Case in point, you can nab a factory overclocked Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC graphics card for $649.99 today.

That's a deep discount over the card's $829.99 MSRP. It's also a good bit cheaper than a Founders Edition model, which sells for $799, and its' even $50 less than what a reference model is supposed to sell for. So, what's the catch?

There isn't much of one. This deal is available on Ebay, through Newegg. It's priced at $749.99, but using coupon code PICKFAST knocks 15 percent off, up to a maximum $100 discount, which applies in this case. The only minor catch is that the coupon code only works through Ebay's mobile app.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC | Overclocked | $649.99

This factory overclocked graphics card boosts to 1,815MHz in Gaming mode and 1,830MHz in OC mode. Both clockspeeds are faster than Nvidia's overclocked Founders Edition (1,800MHz) model, and quite a bit faster than reference (1,710MHz). Use coupon code PICKFAST and Ebay's mobile app to score this deal. $649, Ebay (via mobile app)



This card can boost up to 1,830MHz (OC mode), which is 120MHz faster than reference, and a sports a three-fan cooling solution to keep temps in check. Using the coupon code, this is the lowest price we've seen for a GeForce RTX 2080 to date.

