Get a whopping $600 off our favourite 4K gaming TV with this Black Friday deal

The next generation is officially here. No I'm not talking about the PS5 or Xbox Series X, I mean Nvidia's 30-series and AMD's Big Navi GPUs—provided you've somehow got a hold of one. Either way, that means nothing if you don't have a sumptuous display on which they can show their graphical grunt. That's why you mustn't miss out on what is, in our humble opinion, a killer deal on the best 4K TV for gaming: the 65-inch LG CX is now a colossal $600 off ($1,899 at Best Buy).

That's a pretty hefty discount for a (justifiably) popular and recently-released living room panel. The pros for picking one up for gaming are plentiful: the CX series boasts unbeatable contrast and colours, the inkiest blacks, and the latest game-ready features including HDMI 2.1 ports that allow for 4K HDR gaming at 120Hz. It also comes packing PC-focused features in the form of FreeSync Premium and G-Sync support.

But not everyone has the space nor the budget for a 65-inch screen, even in their living rooms. Happily, then, you can also get the smaller 55-inch model at a $300 discount—that's $1,399 at Best Buy. While you can also get the 48-inch version—the first OLED TV under 50 inches, so a pretty big deal for us PC gamers—that languishes without a discount at $1,499 at Best Buy, so maybe you should wait for a better price if that's the size for you.

LG OLED65CXPUA | 65-inch | OLED | 4K | $2,499 $1,899 (save $600)

The best 4K TV for gaming at a healthy discount raring to test out your RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT (when you eventually get one). The LG CX series is unmatched in terms of colour and contrast, this is as close as you can get to the perfect gaming panel.View Deal

LG OLED55CXPUA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | $1,699 $1,399 (save $300)

If you don't quite have the space for the 65-inch behemoth above, then you're in luck: This smaller model is just as good as the larger one, but with slightly smaller real estate for $300 off. If the 55-incher is all you can fit or afford, it's still a great deal.View Deal

So, let me reiterate, this is the closest you can get to perfection in a 4K gaming TV today. Sure you could just pick up any old $500 4K TV, but you'd be missing out on the beautiful contrast and colours, rapid response times, and wide viewing angles with DolbyVision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 that make the LG CX series sing. If you've picked up a cutting-edge GPU or new console, this is the screen made for it.

Also, it's worth noting that Best Buy is offering an extended holiday return period, meaning that purchases such as the LG CX made before January 2, 2021 can be returned or exchanged up to January 16 (although I suspect you won't be doing that). However, if it's a monitor you're looking for, may I point you in the direction of our top-tier Black Friday gaming monitor deals—you're not getting the 65-inch TV on your desk, I don't care how big it is.