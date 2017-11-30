Get a PlayStation DualShock 4 or Xbox One wireless controller for $37

It was pretty easy to find a PlayStation DualShock 4 or Xbox One wireless controller on sale sure Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now? Not so much, although we did spot Newegg selling both through its Ebay account, for $37 each. That's not the lowest these have ever been, but it's a very good price.

Both controllers were designed for their respective game consoles, but can also be used with a PC. In fact, the DualShock 4 is our top pick among controllers. We like how the analog triggers and bumpers feel in comparison to the Xbox One controller, though both are solid options, depending on your preference.

According to the Ebay listing, the DualShock 4 is "almost gone," so you'll want to act fast on this one. You can grab it here.

It's not clear if Newegg is running low of discounted Xbox One controllers as well. This listing shows it's sold around 780 units in 24 hours, with over 1,400 people currently watching the listing. You can find it here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.