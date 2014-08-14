Gamescom 2014: all the stories from day two

Take a walk with us through the Gamescom village. We'll take a left at the bickering businessmen, and a right at the unusual smells oozing from a punter-packed pub. Finally we'll stop directly in front of a portly town crier, and wait while he bellows thick gobs of gaming news into our surprised faces. This is the news that he shouts.
NEWS
- A familiar face pops up in the new Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer .
- Bioware are making a 4-versus-1 online RPG. It's called Shadow Realms .
- You can Create-A-Sim right now. Go! Do!
- Dean Hall thinks DayZ's console release will also benefit the PC version .
- See six minutes of wolf-hunting Witcher 3 action .
- What is a "next-gen goalkeeper"? FIFA 15 thinks it knows .
- Titanfall's third DLC pack will contain some new maps . I know!
- PES 2015 has a release date .
- SW:TOR's Galactic Strongholds expansion will be out next week for the game's most special subscribers.
- Hooray! Rise of the Tomb Raider won't be exclusive to Xbox forever .
- Might & Magic Heroes VII is revealed .
- !. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes are coming to Steam .
- A Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel trailer appears.
- Twelve minutes of Battlefield: Hardline? Sure thing .
- ESL One Cologne's CS:GO championship kicks off .
- Really? Another trailer? Yup... it's The Crew .
HANDS-ON
- Tim puts on his bravest face for Alien: Isolation .
- Tom teams up with a fellow murderer in Assassin's Creed: Unity .
OPINION
- PC gamers have to fight for PC gaming .