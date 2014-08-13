Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer reveals the enemies of Thedas

EA's Gamescom stream was... er, well let's just say it was having "netcode" issues. As such, many—myself included—missed the majority of Bioware's on-stage Dragon Age: Inquisition demo. Not to worry, instead we get something a little more dramatic: a look at some of the monsters you'll be facing throughout the game. No, endless buffering is not one of them.

The trailer's description is suitably doom-laden:

"Darkness descends over the world of Thedas. Tales of an Elder One emerge from whisper. The legendary heroes of the Inquisition must stand together when its power and faith fall under attack."

Should a watchable version of the demo emerge, we'll be sure to point you in its direction.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out 18 November.

For all Gamescom happenings, keep abreast of our complete coverage .