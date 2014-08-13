Popular

The Sims 4 Create-A-Sim demo now available for download

By

If you didn't see EA's Sims 4 live demo at their Gamescom press conference, you missed out on long minutes of incredibly awkward banter. Actually, no, you didn't; you can see it all via the magic of Twitch VODs . Other than a sense of deep embarrassment, the session also provided news of a general release for the Create-A-Sim demo. You can now prepare for the game's imminent release by pre-creating your subjects of vicarious virtual living.

As shown in the trailer, the Create-A-Sim demo lets not only make, tweak and shape your Sim, but also define their personality and even their gait.

You can download the demo right now, through Origin . The Sims 4 is due out in a few weeks, on 4th September.

You can find more from Gamescom 2014 by stepping this way .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments