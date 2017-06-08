Fortnite will release into an 'Early Access Season' this July

Fortnite, the resource-scavenging, fort-building, wave-based zombie shooter from Epic Games, is finally releasing this July 25. Almost. It’s an early access release that Epic is calling an “Early Access Season” which means the bulk of the game is there, it just needs some refinement and polish throughout. It’s also a sign that Fortnite is taking the games-as-a-service route, opting for a steady stream of updates rather than a big 1.0 and done release. With the announcement comes a new trailer, showcasing how Fortnite plays, and detailing each of the character classes along the way.

I’ve been playing an early version of early access release all week and if you ask me, the early access period is probably a good call. The base building, shooting, and exploration are all a great time, but the progression systems are a confusing mess. Check out my full impressions if you’re the curious type, but you’ll be able to try it for yourself at a price soon enough, starting at $40. Take a look at the Fortnite website for purchase options or to pre-register. Based on the press release, you get a hefty bundle of extra stuff for purchasing a Founders Pack, including the ability to start playing four days ahead of the July 25 release date.

“Fortnite Founders Packs give players entry to the Early Access Season, access to exclusive in-game events in 2017, and offers a huge value on stuff like Heroes, loot, weapons, and in-game boosts. Players who pre-order a Founder’s Pack will get a four-day head start beginning on July 21, along with the exclusive Storm Master Weapon Pack.”

You too can have early access to the Early Access Season. What a world.