Fez finally gets the notebook it needs in $100 Limited Edition

Originally released in 2013, Fez is a clever and tremendously popular platformer that, as we noted in our review, suffered from one particular shortcoming: "Being download-only, it's a pity that Fez can't somehow come packed with its most essential peripherals: a notepad and pen." Two and a half years later, that problem has been solved in the Fez Limited Edition—at least for gamers willing to pay the price.

The Fez Limited Edition is pretty much the opposite of a Black Friday deal, costing a whopping $100. For that, you'll get the notebook we wished for, "bound in red canvas with debossed gold foil inlay presented in a matching slipcase," as well as DRM-free copies of Fez for the PC and Mac, and the award-winning Disasterpeace soundtrack. It's physically small, measuring just 5.5" x 5.5" x 1.625", but the images on the Polyshop page really do look lovely. 500 are being made, and each one will be numbered and signed by Fez creator Phil Fish.

This is obviously for serious Fez fans only, but as an aficionado of swanky game boxes, I have to say that I'm impressed. The Fez Limited Edition is available for pre-purchase now, and has an estimated ship date of December 18; unfortunately for anyone looking for a killer holiday gift, Polytron warns that it "is not expected to ship in time for delivery before December 25." And if you'd just like to give Fez a try without all the fancy (and expensive) swag, it's also available for half price on Steam—that's $5/£4—as part of the Autumn Exploration Sale.

