Expect Titanfall, Witcher 3, previously unannounced Square Enix game trailers at VGX

This year's VGX (which, in case you're confused, is a rebranding of Spike's Video Game awards ) should be even more exciting than usual. Oh, sure, there are the new consoles and the unveiling of new brands and sequels designed for them, but there will also be some brand new trailers for us PC gamers.

So far, we know for sure that we'll see new trailers for Techland's Dying Light , CD Projekt RED's The Witcher 3: WIld Hunt , Double Fine's Broken Age , Ubisoft's The Division , Respawn's Titanfall , and South Park: The Stick of Truth (again).

Yesterday, we learned via Square Enix's VP of marketing Karl Stewart's Twitter account that the company will show new footage of its upcoming Thief , and two other unannounced titles. We don't know what they are, but we do know that developer Crystal Dynamics has been working on another Tomb Raider game, and that IO Interactive has been working on another Hitman.

If we're really lucky, we might even get a glimpse at Fallout 4, which has been teased on this mysterious website.

You can watch the show live on VGXLIVE.com, Hulu, Twitch, your consoles, and basically any other portal that spews video content into your eyeballs. The awards show airs this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00pm ET, 3pm PT.