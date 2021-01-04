Where to dig up gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park in Fortnite

The holidays are behind us, thank Saint Nick, and we can finally get back to doing what we were probably already doing during break anyway: Playing Fortnite. Week 5 has brought about a new batch of quests to challenge both your shooting and sleuthing skills.

This week, Epic wants you to dig up gnomes at Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park. If you're familiar with the Fortnite Season 5 map, it shouldn't be a problem to find these locations, but you might not want to spend an entire match hunting for buried lawn ornaments. No worries, though. This guide covers everything you need to know. Here's where to dig up gnomes in Fortnite.

Dig up gnomes in Fort Crumpet

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gnome location 1: You'll find one gnome on the north side of Fort Crumpet, just under an arch. All gnomes are buried in small mounds of dirt.

Gnome location 2: In the southeast corner, also ground level, you'll find another clump of dirt to dig up.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Gnome location 1: At the northeast section of the actual park, next to a tree.

Gnome location 2: In the backyard of the red house (which still has candy canes as of January 4), you'll find a dirt mound along the fence.

That's that. For your trouble, you'll get 20,000 XP. Be on the lookout for more challenges in the future, as those gnomes always seem to pop up somewhere, sometimes with nefarious plans of their own.

