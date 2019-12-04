Cyber Week gaming mouse deal: get a wireless Logitech pointer for £20 off

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

Cyber Week isn't over yet. Well, not if Logitech has anything to say about it. Myriad Cyber Week gaming mouse deals and discounts on other peripherals are being offered by the American-Swiss company right now. If you've missed out on a bargain mouse, this might just be the one on which to unleash your wallet: the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Pro is down £20, to only £52 at Amazon UK.

Amazon claim that this gaming rodent is £32 (38%) reduced off its £84.99 original cost, but that reality isn't quite as good. We've seen the Lightspeed Pro hover around the £72 mark this November, but £52 is still the cheapest we've ever seen this model. Regardless, the precision of its 16000 DPI sensor and attractiveness of its RGB lighting makes the G703 up there with the best gaming mouse at this price.

This deal isn't all there is to see from Logitech at Amazon right now. Including keyboard and Cyber Week gaming headset deals, we've highlighted some of the best of Logitech's other UK deals below. These peripherals are a great way to round out your gaming PC build on a budget.

Logitech G935 wireless gaming headset | £75 (save £85)

This discounted pair of wireless cans will blast 7.1 surround sound in your lugholes for 12 hours on each charge, and at over half off the RRP.View Deal

