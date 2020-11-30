Cyber Monday vacuum deal: Roombas are on sale for $100 off

Roombas, if you somehow missed one of the defining inventions of the 2000s, are puck-shaped vacuum cleaners that automatically wander around your house or apartment on a schedule, sucking up dust and pet hair for you. It's quite satisfying to watch them work, and iRobot has some good Cyber Monday deals on all of its Roomba vacuum models. For a mid-range robo-vac, the Roomba i3 is down to $299, a discount of $100.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.

The Roomba i3 also listed on Amazon for the same price (actually $0.99 cheaper), and the price history there reveals that this is a true deal—the Roomba i3 normally goes for $350 to $400. This is the cheapest the model has ever been on Amazon.

The i3 isn't the only Roomba on sale. You can instead go with a more powerful i7 Roomba for $399 on Amazon or iRobot, which usually goes for $500 to $600 (thanks, Wayback Machine). It's an expensive vacuum cleaner, but $200 off feels good.

Alternatively, you could go for the cheaper Roomba 614 for $224, although it's only $25 off, making the mid-range i3 version or the high-end i7 version the better deals.

Suck it up iRobot Roomba i3| $399 $299 from iRobot

Suck up dust and pet hair so that it doesn't end up in your PC. This is a good deal on a powerful Roomba model that usually goes for $350 to $400. Also available at the same discount at Amazon. View Deal

Dust is the enemy of all PC gamers, and while increasing your vacuuming frequency won't keep you from having to clean the insides of your PC, it might cut down on the amount of dust that builds up between cleanings, and make it easier to keep your fans clog-free. Plus it's just nice to have clean floors.

For more Cyber Monday deals—not on vacuums, but on PCs, laptops, monitors, and that kind of thing—head over to our big list of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals. For more vacuum deals, see what our friends at T3 recommend.