Cyber Monday PC power supply deals

You don't want a cheap power supply—it's your PC's core, and your stability and upgrade headroom relies on it—but you can get a great power supply at a cheap price by finding the best deals. We're searching the web for Cyber Monday deals on PSUs we recommend.

Try to find a PSU that meets your wattage needs without going to far over (unless you plan to upgrade soon). We also recommend modular units, which help a lot with cable management.

Get a Corsair RM1000x 80 Plus Gold with full modular cables for $150 at Amazon (save $30).

Corsair CX550M - 80 Plus Bronze, semi-modular: $35 (after rebate) , Newegg (Save $45)

Corsair RM850X 850W - 80 Plus Gold, Modular: $90 (after rebate), Newegg (save $60)

Corsair RM750X 750W - 80 Plus Gold, Modular: $80 (after rebate), Newegg (save $50)

Corsair RM650X 650W - 80 Plus Gold, Modular: $70 (after rebate), Newegg (save $50)

Corsair CX650 650W - 80 Plus Bronze: $40 (after rebate), Newegg (save $30)

EVGA 500W1 500W - 80 Plus White: $30, Amazon (save $10)

EVGA SuperNova 750W - 80 Plus Gold, Modular: $90, Newegg (save $50)

EVGA SuperNova 650W - 80 Plus Gold, Modular: $85, Newegg (save $50)

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W - 80 Plus Gold: $90 (after rebate), Newegg (save $30)

UK Deals:

EVGA 600W: £50, Amazon £4 off: 80 Plus, intelligent fan for near silent operation, 3-year warranty.

