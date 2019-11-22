Crucial Ballistix is having early Black Friday deals on its memory kits

Aside from your graphics card, memory is the easiest thing to upgrade. Just swap out the old RAM for the new RAM and ta-da, you're done. If you're looking for something that's on the less-expensive side of the Black Friday PC gaming deals and don't care about Corsair's RGB lighting or G.Skill's diamond-crusted RAM, Crucial Ballistix has got your simple, no-thrills preference covered.

You can get 32G (16GB x 2) DDR4 2666MHz CL16 for £102.99, or £19.26 off the original price, which is the cheapest we've ever seen this exact kit go for on Amazon. Crucial Ballistix is also offering a single stick of 16GB DDR4 2666MHz CL16 for £51.40, or £9.50 off the original price, and the white version of its 32GB (16GB x 2) DDR4 3000 MHz CL15 for £118, or £31.63 off the original price. Crucial Ballistix also bills this memory kit as "AMD Ryzen ready," but will work with Intel systems, too.

If you want to spend a little extra money, the 32GB (16GB x 2) DDR4 3000 MHz CL15 is going to offer the most bang for your buck, if you're okay with the color white. However, going with a CL16 timing and 2666MHz speeds won't make a noticeable difference to the naked-eye. Besides, you can always overclock.

