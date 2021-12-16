How to warm yourself up at the Yule log in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite

The Fortnite Cozy Lodge is your first stop during Winterfest 2021, which kicked off December 16. As part of the holiday festivities, Winterfest is offering new skins, unvaulted weapons, and most importantly, some sweet, sweet challenges for earning bonus XP.

The first Fortnite Winterfest challenge is to "warm yourself up at the Yule log in Cozy Lodge."

The Cozy Lodge is where you'll open up all your Winterfest presents, and warming up at the Yule log gives you a free batch of XP. It's not much, but it's the thought that counts.

If you're stuck wondering exactly how to complete the challenge, here's what to do:

Where is Cozy Lodge in Fortnite?

You can access the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite by going to the main menu. You'll see a new snowflake icon to the right of the different menu buttons. Click that, then click "visit lodge" on the screen that pops up.

How to warm up at the Yule log

The Cozy Lodge is your one-stop-shop for holiday gifts, but it's also where the fireplace/Yule log will give you some free XP. It's also where you need to go to finish this first Winterfest challenge. So how do you actually warm up at the Yule log? The gallery and text below explains.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Click on Sgt Winter, the Santa Claus-looking fellow sitting in the big chair in the Cozy Lodge. That will move your perspective towards him, which then allows you to click the fireplace Yule log. Click on that, and your perspective will zoom right up to it, and you'll see a little message stating you've completed the challenge and received some bonus XP.

You can come back each day to the Yule log receive that free XP batch.

Don't forget to check out everything else we know about Fortnite Winterfest 2021. We'll be posting more challenge guides as the event continues, plus expect a few surprises in store, like new skins and more. If you score one of Winterfest's new Spider-Man skins, check out where to find web shooters in Fortnite and how to use them.