Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced a slide mechanic to help players get around the map (or at least down it) more quickly. With no explicit tutorial though, players are asking themselves how to slide in Fortnite.

As you might expect, it's obnoxiously simple once you know what to do. Keep reading our guide below to learn how. Don't forget to also check out our Fortnite Chapter 3 guide for more info on battle pass skins, the new map, other gameplay changes, and more.

How to slide in Fortnite: What button to press

To slide in Fortnite, you need to be running and press the crouch button. For PC players, the default is the CTRL key, but you may have changed it at some point in your key binding settings.

Keep in mind that you can only slide down angled surfaces, like hills, mountains, or perhaps roofs. I've found it a bit harder to pull off a slide on a gentle slope as opposed to a sharper angle. Also, the default setting is that you have to hold the crouch button rather than a toggle.

One option you can change is the "slide hold time" under the controller options section of the settings menu. This allows you to alter the amount of time you need to hold the crouch button before your character starts sliding (if applicable).

That's it! You officially know how to slide in Fortnite, so get out there and get sliding like DJ Casper.

