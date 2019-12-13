Popular

CONV/RGENCE is a League of Legends platformer starring Ekko

By

It's being developed by Double Stallion Games and published by Riot Forge.

Ruined King isn't the only singleplayer game set in the League of Legends universe announced at The Game Awards tonight. We also got a brief teaser for CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a colorful action platformer from developer Double Stallion Games being published by Riot Forge.

Lee Thomas of Double Stallion explained that you play as Ekko, the young inventor from League of Legends "who has created a device that can manipulate time," and the story will explore the "huge consequences" of messing around with the time stream. 

There's no release date yet, but it's being developed for PC. You can visit the official site here.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments