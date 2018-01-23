Comedy survival game SOS is now in Early Access, and Snoop Dogg is streaming it

Update: Looks like it's over. VOD embedded above.

Yesterday, James and I discussed our time with SOS, a 16-player survival game which encourages loose alliances and betrayals, and where half the goal is to entertain viewers. This morning, it released on Steam Early Access—and now Snoop Dogg is streaming it on behalf of developers Outpost Games.

You can watch Snoop's stream on Twitch above, or on Hero, where you can react with emojis. It's exactly what you'd expect. Most impressive is how Snoop is able to play with one hand:

SOS is $30 on Steam for the base game, and there are a couple of more expensive packs that include in-game clothes and emotes. I'm still debating whether or not I like it, but sure, I'll watch Snoop Dogg play it for now.

Update: Some sick no-hands play below. (Yes, he's obviously not steering, but whatever.)