Surprise! RuneScape: Dragonwilds has launched into early access only two weeks after its first trailer was released

Jagex has launched its open world survival crafting game, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, into early access, even though it was only shown for the first time on March 31. Ahead of its release, a developer update livestream was scheduled to share some more details on the game, including its coveted release date, but little did we know that release date would be right now.

Prior to the release of its official teaser trailer which was shared only two weeks ago, Dragonwilds was technically first introduced in 2022 before being brought back to our attention in October 2024, when Jagex put out the feelers for some testers for a "new survival game set in the RuneScape universe." Despite those brief mentions and the information on the Steam page, we haven't been given a lot to go off when it comes to what to expect from the game.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds | Developer Deep-dive - YouTube Watch On

What we did know for sure though, is that even though Dragonwilds isn't the typical RuneScape experience we know and love, it's still marketed as "RuneScape at its core." That means you can expect plenty of quests to keep you on your toes, and a mass of lore to sink your teeth into. But there's also a lot going on to help it become its own unique addition to the RuneScape universe.

Jagex's executive producer, Jesse America, stated that "We’ve been working hard to develop an entirely new type of RuneScape experience that ignites fans’ passion, creativity and love for questing, and provide them with an all-new RuneScape adventure to discover. And this is just the start of our development journey.

"Throughout Early Access, we’ll be updating the game regularly with new content and features, while listening closely to the community to deliver an iconic open world survival crafting game that is loved equally by our biggest RuneScape fans and new players alike."

(Image credit: Jagex)

While making your way around Ashenfall, you'll be able to do all the key elements of survival crafting games like gathering resources, foraging, and working your way through plenty of skill trees. So don't worry, you've now got an entirely new opportunity to get your runecrafting and woodcutting skills to 99. As you work your way through, you'll unlock a plethora of new skills you'll need while facing off with some of the new foes being added too.

In typical RuneScape fashion you'll also be able to farm runes and use magic to take down enemies and hone your powers. More importantly, though, you'll be able to use these magical abilities to make your new life as a survivalist easier. Dragonwilds gives you the all-important opportunity to cut down multiple trees at once, for example, and we couldn't be more excited about that in particular. I imagine there are plenty of other useful ways to utilise your magical abilities, but come on. Cutting down multiple trees at once with the click of a button is huge for survival crafting games. I can't be the only one who is thrilled about this.