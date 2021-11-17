Black Friday PC gaming deals UK: the best deals on PC parts and peripherals

Black Friday is officially on November 26, but the Black Friday sales season is absolutely already well underway. Everyone from Amazon to Ebuyer has their virtual shelves bursting with bargains, and that means there are seriously great deals out there. From SSDs to full gaming PCs, TVs to laptops, there's something for everyone and every budget, as long as you know where to look and what to look out for. And we're here to help.

We'd recommend starting your deal shopping early, because availability may be the watchword this year, rather than just the almighty 'deal.' Tech is only going to become more scarce as we approach the end of the year, so it's the early deals that stand the best chance of getting to you in time. And while there may be some last-minute deals on November 26, there are enough protection schemes from the major players that you won't miss out on grabbing an early bargain either.

One thing you're not going to see this Black Friday is any deals on graphics cards. While the likes of the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT are the best graphics cards upgrades we've seen in a long, long time, lack of availability means that these don't need price cuts to sell out. Plenty of gaming PCs built around such cards are out there though, and there are some healthy deals to be had if you're quick.

So there are deals and plenty of them. Maybe not on graphics cards, but plenty of other components are enjoying large price drops. By way of example, SSDs are enjoying some awesome cuts already and system memory is looking pretty tasty too. We're seeing plenty of healthy discounts on monitors and TVs too.

We're also deploying the full bot-powered might of our price comparison engine, to check for the best deals on the key PC gaming product categories every hour of every day.

So, it's not all stock nightmares and chip shortage doom and gloom.

Black Friday Top Deals Today

Black Friday Gaming PC deals

AlphaSync Canine iCue 4000X | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD | £2,499.99 AlphaSync Canine iCue 4000X | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD | £2,499.99 £2,199.99 at Ebuyer (save £300)

If you're going to grab the best graphics card around, then you may as well go big and make sure you're covered for the future. This high-end gaming PC will handle 4K gaming with ease, and with 32GB of RAM and 3TB of storage, you shouldn't have to upgrade it for a long, long time. That £300 saving doesn't hurt either.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 | Nvidia RTX 2070 | Intel Core i7 10700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD | £2,099.99 Acer Predator Orion 5000 | Nvidia RTX 2070 | Intel Core i7 10700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD | £2,099.99 £1,299.99 at Box (saved £800)

This may be last-generation kit, but this is still a lot of gaming PC for not a lot of money. The RTX 2070 is a great graphics card capable of smooth frame rates at 1440p and the Intel Core i7 isn't going to hold you back either. Rounding out the spec with 16GB of RAM and the old combo of SSD and HDD in 1TB trim makes this a solid deal.

3XS Vengeance | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,599.99 3XS Vengeance | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,599.99 £2,399.99 at Scan (save £200)

Scan has built a great reputation for building quality machines over the years, and while this 3070 system is on the pricier side, it will surely serve you well. Along with that powerful GPU you have a powerful Intel CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD. That chassis is a seriously impressive piece of work as well.

HP Omen 25L | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1,899 HP Omen 25L | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1,899 £1,599 at Box (save £300)

This is the cheapest RTX 3070 PC we've found, and for that alone it's well worth considering. You do take a bit of a hit on the processor here, as it's a last-gen AMD chip, but it's still a capable eight-core, 16-thread beast that will serve you well. The SSD is a bit on the small side, but there is a 2TB HDD as well, and you can easily upgrade later down the line.

PC Specialist Cypher GTi | Nvidia GTX 1660 Super | Intel Core i5 11400F | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | £1,199 PC Specialist Cypher GTi | Nvidia GTX 1660 Super | Intel Core i5 11400F | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | £1,199 £999 at Very (save £200)

Decent gaming PCs for under £1,000 are rare in these silicon-starved days, but this deal means that you get a well-thought-out system for exactly that. The 1660 Super may lack ray tracing and DLSS goodness, but it performs well at 1080p, and the 11th Gen Core i5 won't hold you back either. The rest of the spec is spot on, and it's all encased in an attractive chassis with room for further expansion.

Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 10750H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,899.97 Razer Blade 15 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 10750H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,899.97 £1,399.97 at Box (save £500)

This is such a good deal, on our favourite gaming laptop around, that it's likely not to last that long. Most RTX 3070-based systems are far pricier than this, yet you're getting the outstanding Blade design with the excellent Nvidia GPU and a 144Hz screen to take advantage of it.

HP Omen 15 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,499.97 HP Omen 15 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,499.97 £1,299.97 at Box (save £200)

This Black Friday there are RTX 3070 gaming laptops around with impressive discounts on them if you look hard enough. This HP Omen machine pairs Nvidia's powerful GPU with AMD's excellent Ryzen 7 5800H eight-core, 16-thread CPU, and comes in under £1,300. The 165Hz 1080p screen is another bright spot in this quality notebook.

Asus TUF Dash F15 Asus TUF Dash F15 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 11370H | RTX 3060 | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,099 £899 at Very (save £200)

Sporting Intel's 11th Gen ultraportable gaming CPU, the Dash F15 pairs a decent processor with a very good gaming GPU, and all for an affordable price. With a 144Hz screen and speedy SSD, this is a great sub-£1,000 gaming laptop.

Dell G15 Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 10870H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1099 £997 at Very (save £102)

The venerable Dell G15 is a gaming laptop that you'll see pop up everywhere we talk about notebook deals this Black Friday. And for good reason. At under £1,000 this is a great spec for a gaming laptop, sporting a powerful Intel CPU and a great GPU to match the 120Hz 1080p screen.

Medion Erazer P25 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 5600H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £995.95 Medion Erazer P25 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 5600H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £995.95 £879.95 at Overclockers (save £116)

There are many RTX 3050 machines at this price, and a lot of RTX 3060 laptops for around £1,500, which makes this Medion machine a bit of a bargain. Especially when you factor in the mighty AMD CPU and the 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The 512GB SSD isn't bad either.

MSI Katana GF66 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 11800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399.99 MSI Katana GF66 | 15.6-inch | Core i7 11800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399.99 £1,229.95 at Overclockers (save £170)

This is an impressive spec for the money; any time you can bag an RTX 3070-powered gaming laptop for under £1,250 you're doing well. Throw in a high-refresh rate panel, a full 16GB of memory and a relatively generous 512GB SSD and this is a system that will last you years.

Asus ROG Flow X13 | 13.4-inch | Ryzen 9 5980HS | GTX 1650 + RTX 3080 Dock | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,999.97 Asus ROG Flow X13 | 13.4-inch | Ryzen 9 5980HS | GTX 1650 + RTX 3080 Dock | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,999.97 £2,399.97 at Box (save £600)

Asus' X13 is one ultra desirable bit of kit, mixing the portability of a 13-inch touchscreen notebook with the gaming power of an external RTX 3080 GPU. Mix in 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and AMD's might octa-core Ryzen 9 CPU, you have a notebook for all occasions. And one with a hefty discount, too.

HP Pavilion 15 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 4600H | GTX 1650 Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £749.97 HP Pavilion 15 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 4600H | GTX 1650 Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £749.97 £649.97 at Box (save £100)

I'm not going to pretend the GTX 1650 Ti is some gaming powerhouse, but it will still deliver gaming performance on less demanding strategy titles even if it isn't going to offer 120 fps in Far Cry 6. The 8GB of DDR4 memory is a little miserly, but getting a decent AMD six-core CPU and a half terabyte SSD for a bargain price can't be sniffed at.

M1 SoC | 8-core CPU | 7-core GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,529 Apple MacBook Air | 13-inch | M1 SoC | 8-core CPU | 7-core GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,529 £1,399 at Very (save £200)

Look, oranges aren't the only fruit, and nor is x86 the only processor design worth a damn. Love them or hate them, Apple has created a fantastic slice of silicon with the M1 chip and it makes for an outstanding productivity notebook, even in this slight MacBook Air form factor.

Asus ZenBook Flip | 13-inch | Core i5 1135G7 | Iris Xe | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,099 Asus ZenBook Flip | 13-inch | Core i5 1135G7 | Iris Xe | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,099 £799 at Very (save £300)

The ZenBook Flip is Asus' answer to the MacBook Air and the Intel Tiger Lake CPU/Xe GPU combo that makes for a pretty powerful office notebook for the money. Admittedly, you're not going to be gaming like a pro on that integrated graphics silicon, but it should get you running Crusader Kings 3 well enough.

Black Friday Gaming Chair deals

Noblechairs Epic Noblechairs Epic | 4D armrests | 120kg | £329.99 £284.99 at Overclockers (save £45)

The snazzy, and asymmetric looking Copper Edition of this top-tier gaming chair is on offer right now. For that money you get fantastic build quality in the form of a sturdy, understated gaming chair which we gave an... epic score of 91 in our review.

AndaSeat Dark Demon Anda Seat Dark Demon | 4D armrests | 200kg | £429.99 £219.99 at Anda Seat (save £210)

You can get the Dark Demon discounted elsewhere sometimes, but right now the site itself is doing a big Black Friday sale. You get great build quality, super adjustable armrests—a must—and some ergonomic features thrown in, too.

Corsair T3 Rush Corsair T3 Rush | 4D armrests | memory foam | 120kg | £249.99 £172.98 at Amazon (save £77.01)

One of our favourite gaming chairs here, and all three style options are down to the discounted price right now on Amazon. For that price you get memory foam goodness and soft, breathable fabric for your botty.

Razer Iskur Razer Iskur | 4D armrests | built in lumbar support | 136kg | £349.98 £279.99 at Ebuyer (save £69.99)

A premium chair from a trusted manufacturer, what more can you ask for. With built in lumbar support, sturdy, adjustable armrests, and a gorgeous snakey aesthetic, it's worth a look for that price.

Black Friday Gaming Monitor deals

ViewSonic VX2718 | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | £245 ViewSonic VX2718 | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | £245 £169.99 at Amazon (save £75.01)

This one has some curved goodness for extra immersion, as well as a 165Hz refresh, and tasty 1ms response. All that's topped with some nice built in speakers, and although it's a little dim, its a great deal right now.

Acer Predator XB253QGX Acer Predator X35 | 35-inch | 3440 x 1440p | IPS| £2,175.15 £1,351.99 at Box (save £823)

This swanky version of the Acer Predator—one of our favourite gaming monitors ever—will not disappoint. Not only do you get an extra wide curved screen, but one that comes with a 180Hz refresh rate and G-Sync Ultra for smooth frames, too. And that's topped with a 2ms response time, and it even sports built in speakers.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Asus TUF Gaming VG259Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS | £249.99 £149 at Box (save £100)

Coming with adaptive sync, this 144Hz monitor hits a pretty sweet spot as far as gaming is concerned. It's nice and cheap right now, but still delivers on the most important aspects a gaming monitor needs. That speed, and 1ms response will see you well in competitive games.

Acer Predator XB253QGX Acer Predator XB253Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS| £299 £199.99 at Box (save £99)

Another one for the competitive gamers out there. With a 2ms response and smooth 144Hz refresh, along with G-Sync compatibility, this is one worth checking out for those packing an Nvidia GPU. It's a toned down version of one of our favourite monitors ever. Oh, and it comes with built in speakers, which is nice.

LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 £279.97 at Laptops Direct (save £240)

Given the name, Laptops Direct is probably not your first port of call for monitor deals, but this 27-inch LG is a great price right now. Even if the 'saving' looks a trifle generous compared to the level it's been retailing for... But with a 144Hz refresh rate, a genuine LG IPS panel, and a 1ms response time, this will make for a great gaming monitor.

LG 27GL850-B LG 27GN850 | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £344.99 £299.99 at Amazon (save £45)

This one comes darn close to the one at the top of our best gaming monitors list, its just the 1440p version essentially. With 144Hz refresh and a 1ms grey-to-grey response, it's got your back in gaming. And G-Sync compatibility can mean less screen tear for those packing an Nvidia GeForce GPU as well. Nice.

Black Friday SSD deals

WD_Black SN850 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,300MB/s write| £153.99 WD_Black SN850 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,300MB/s write| £153.99 £127.98 at Amazon (save £26)

The first-gen PCIe 4.0 drives are seeing some decent discounts now that faster drives, based on the Phison E18 controller, have released. Just a few months ago this was the price of a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD, but now you can get twice the speed for the same price. Though do make sure you have a motherboard and CPU capable of running a PCIe 4.0 SSD first.

WD_Black SN750 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,430MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | £108.98 WD_Black SN750 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,430MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | £108.98 £85.98 at Amazon (save £23)

This might be a last-gen drive now, but it's still one of the best PCIe 3.0 SSDs around, and makes for a speedy 1TB of internal storage for your PC. It's also never been as cheap as it is now, so well worth dropping into your rig if you need some extra game space.

Crucial P5 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,400MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | £139.19 Crucial P5 | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,400MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | £139.19 £89.43 at Amazon (save £49.76)

This ought to be the benchmark level for Black Friday SSD deals this year; under £90 for a 1TB NVMe SSD should be what you're looking for. But it's worth making sure they have the rated speeds that the Crucial and the WD_Black drives sport, because there are slower drives available for a similar price.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s read | 3,300MB/s write | £439.79 Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s read | 3,300MB/s write | £439.79 £209.99 at Amazon (save £229.80)

The Samsung vs. WD battle for SSD supremacy has one winner: us. The constant attempts to beat the other manufacturer has lead to some outstanding drives, and the 970 EVO Plus is about as fast as PCIe 3.0 SSDs get. And this is a great price for a speedy 2TB drive.

Samsung 870 QVO | 1TB | SATA | 560MB/s read| 530MB/s write | £102.99 Samsung 870 QVO | 1TB | SATA | 560MB/s read| 530MB/s write | £102.99 £82.99 at Amazon (save £20)

A quick look at the read/write performance and it's clear that SATA SSDs aren't a patch on their PCIe-based brethren. But if you don't have a spare socket for one on your motherboard, then that doesn't matter a whole lot. In which case a SATA drive is a great option for offering a chunk of extra space. The 870 QVO has been cheaper, but £80 for a terabyte of SSD storage still isn't bad.

Black Friday Gaming Headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired | 240g | £59.99 Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired | 240g | £59.99 £35.99 at Amazon (save £24)

This esports-focused version of the BlackShark V2 gaming headset comes with a fixed mic and weighs less. But it uses the same impressive Triforce drivers which make the standard BlackShark V2 sound so good.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | Wireless | 262g | £179.99 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | Wireless | 262g | £179.99 £95.99 at Amazon (save £84)

This is one of our favourite gaming headsets with a deeper discount than it's ever seen; by quite some margin, too. It's also the headset I'll strap on when I need a cable-free fix, thanks to its great audio and the freedom of wireless sound. A great headset, at a great price.

Razer Nari Ultimate | Wireless | 432g | £199.99 Razer Nari Ultimate | Wireless | 432g | £199.99 £79.99 at Amazon (save £120)

I'll be honest, the haptic audio feedback built into the Nari does not float my boat, but that doesn't mean this isn't still a quality wireless gaming headset. And given that the wireless premium usually pushes headset prices well over £100, that makes the Nari Ultimate great value right now.

HyperX Cloud Alpha | Wired | 336g | £89.99 HyperX Cloud Alpha | Wired | 336g | £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon (save £15)

The venerable Cloud Alpha may be getting on a bit now, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the best, and best-sounding gaming headsets of all time. The smart driver design has been recently aped by Razer's impressive BlackShark V2 range, and sounds as close as you can get to an expansive open back design in noise-isolating closed back headset.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro | Wired | 426g | £179.99 £98.99 at Amazon (save £81) SteelSeries Arctis Pro | Wired | 426g | £179.99 £98.99 at Amazon (save £81)

The outstanding Arctis Pro has never dropped below the £100 mark before, and that means you're getting a set of seriously hi-res gaming headphones for a great price. The 10 - 40,000Hz response of these cans makes them ultra clear for gaming, and deliver great depth for music too.

Black Friday TV deals

LG OLED55C16LA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,699 LG OLED55C16LA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,699 £1,199 at (save £500)

Not a terrible deal here with this 2021 model OLED LG TV. OLED tech gives you stark contrasting blacks and, gaming wise, the 120Hz refresh rate is great. Support for HDMI 2.1 means you can plug your consoles into it as well as your PC. It's also G-Sync compatible and has a 40W built in speaker, to boot.

What deals can I expect on Black Friday 2021? Obviously, Black Friday deals on graphics cards are off the table for another year. I mean, being able to buy one for anything near MSRP would be a start. But you will be able to find the latest GPU silicon in either a pre-built gaming PC or a new gaming laptop, and a few deals have already started to appear on that front. Intel has just released Alder Lake CPUs too, which should mean price cuts on 11th-Gen PCs too. Along with the news that there will be new Ryzen CPUs early next year, last-gen Intel and AMD processors could be cheaper too, in order to clear older stock from the inventory of retailers. With an imminent price correction on memory expected soon, we might see some other component deals, as well. The arrival of DDR5 might also make DDR4 kits more affordable, and there seems to have been a glut of great SSDs deals. Screens are another regularly discounted commodity around Black Friday, and we doubt this year will be any different. This means both the best gaming monitors and the best TVs for gaming could get some tasty deals, too. And there will always be gaming mice and keyboards on sale come Black Friday too, so they're worth taking a look at. It's a great time of year to treat your butt to a quality gaming chair as well, which tend to enjoy some healthy price cuts this time of year.

What should I avoid buying on Black Friday 2021? Anything you don't need. It's distressingly easy to be duped into dropping cash on something just because there's a hefty discount attached to it… even though you have absolutely no use for it. If you're considering making a purchase around Black Friday, have a plan of attack. That probably sounds needlessly aggressive, but you need to know what you actually want to buy first or you'll end up with no end of crap. Cheap crap, maybe, but crap nonetheless. Do some research on the products you'd like to pick up in the sales (we offer detailed hardware buying guides), and maybe some alternatives in case those don't pop up. Set yourself a strict budget too. Products like graphics cards and processors have obvious tiers (though the different companies work damned hard to make product names as confusing as possible), and SSDs have rated speeds, but for peripherals, it's tougher to tell from the specs whether they're worth the money. Checking for reviews, from such luminaries as ourselves, should guide you on your way, and checking price trackers such as CamelCamelCamel will let you know if a deal's more than just skin deep.