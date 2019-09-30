Black Friday graphics card deals 2019

Always the most expensive part of your PC, picking up a GPU is still an expensive business. That's why 2019's Black Friday graphics card deals will be so important. We've seen increased competition between AMD and Nvidia this year, but prices rarely fall far below the AMD and Nvidia MSRPs, and when they do, it's usually a short-term sale—like Black Friday. The good news is that crypto mining is no longer a major drain on GPU inventory, and prices have been relatively stable this year. With excess inventory of previous generation models still around, we could see some great Black Friday deals.

The big news of 2019 is that AMD has 7nm graphics cards available in its RX 5700 XT and RX 5700. Nvidia's response was to release the Super RTX cards—the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and RTX 2080 Super. Basically, you get more performance for a similar or lower price than last year. Officially, the non-Super 2070 and 2080 are now discontinued, but retailers still have cards in stock, which is leading to prices that are as much as $100 below the original MSRP. If you've been waiting for a good time to upgrade your graphics card, Black Friday and the holiday shopping season will likely see the best prices of the year.

Our advice: do some research in advance, decide which graphics card you want to buy, and when Black Friday hits, find the lowest price you can. The various vendors are all pretty similar, with basic to extreme models with RGB lighting on most cards. Whether it's Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, Sapphire, XFX, Zotac, or some other brand, performance will usually be close to other models using the same GPU.

Black Friday graphics cards—When do they go on sale?

Some retailers might have a few early deals leading into Black Friday, and it seems to start earlier each year. Discounts are already available, and they'll become larger as Black Friday nears, with the best deals often being limited time and limited quantity offers on November 29. Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, Micro Center, and Best Buy are the places where we've seen have the most deals across Black Friday weekend in the past, and that's not likely to change.

Cyber Monday will also have some good sales, and usually by the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the sales will start to taper off. However, they won't truly go away until the ghost of Christmas is past.

Not every graphics card is likely to see major discounts. The RTX 2080 Ti is still difficult to find below the nominal $1,199 price Nvidia offers on the Founders Edition, and $999 models (the entry price) are rarer than hen's teeth. Newer models like the RX 5700 series and Nvidia's Super cards are also less likely to see massive discounts, while any remaining models from previous generations that are still in stock could go on clearance. Because the best deals sell out quickly, and many sales only last as long as the supplies last, don't hesitate to grab a card if the price falls more than 15 percent below the normal price.

Black Friday graphics card deals from 2018 (Expired)

Even though these deals are long gone, here's what we saw last year. it never hurts to study up on Black Friday GPU deals from last year just to see what kind of deals to look out for. We've listed a choice few below to give you a broad idea about graphics cards that fit different budgets and needs. A little research helps you know when a deal is legit.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB | $129.99 (save $70)

This is the lowest price we've seen on an RX 570, and it also comes with two free games. There's a $20 MIR, and this is the 4GB model, but it will still run circles around a GTX 1050 Ti and at a lower price. Buy at Newegg

How to save money on graphics cards during Black Friday

You've decided it's time. Your once-proud gaming rig is struggling to run the latest games at the resolution and settings you'd like. It's time to upgrade, but you still want a good deal. But what constitutes a good deal? We'll be here to guide you during Black Friday proper, highlighting the best deals and even the modest savings. But here are some tips to get you and your wallet prepared.

1. Know your needs ahead of time

Are you aiming for 60fps at 1080p, 1440p, or 4K? If you only have a 1080p display, there's far less need to go whole hog on the graphics card. Check out our performance analysis articles to see how the latest games run across a variety of hardware, along with our GPU buying guide. More importantly, decide how much you're willing to spend, and don't expect extreme discounts on the latest graphics cards. Black Friday can be nice, but graphics cards rarely drop by more than 20 percent compared to the normal price.

2. Use a few price comparison websites

Speaking of which, PC Gamer is a good place to hang while Black Friday goes down. We'll have people working around the clock to find the best deals available, but it doesn't hurt to learn a few tools of the trade yourself. Price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel will give you a good snapshot of your desired graphics card's price history. That way you can sort the real deals from the pretenders. For example, we've routinely seen RX 590 cards selling for $190 during the past several months, even though the original MSRP was $279. A real deal on an RX 590 would be around $160 or less.

3. Check for combo deals if you're in need of more upgrades

Chances are, if your graphics card is getting long in the tooth, the rest of your PC could probably use a few upgrades as well. Sometimes you can get an even better deal if you pick up a combo that includes a motherboard, CPU, and GPU. Or maybe even an entirely new PC is the way to go. Today's budget PCs are faster than high-end PCs from five years ago, so think about whether a new graphics card will be sufficient. Maybe you can sell off your current PC or gift it to a friend, then get a more significant upgrade for yourself. 'Tis the season!

Official prices versus street prices

When new GPUs launch, AMD and Nvidia set official prices for the first cards. Sometimes prices end up a bit higher, but more likely than not, over time the prices will trend downward. The following table compares the launch pricing to the current (as of early October 2019) prices you can find online. Some deals are already showing up, meaning the bottom of the street price range can be a good buy right now. If you find any deals priced significantly below the pre-Black Friday pricing, you know you've found something worth buying.

GPU Model Official MSRP Current Street Price Nvidia RTX 2080 Super $700 $700-$800 Nvidia RTX 2070 Super $500 $500-$575 Nvidia RTX 2060 Super $400 $400-$450 Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti $1,000/$1,200 $1,050-$1,350 Nvidia RTX 2080 $700/$800 $600-$750 Nvidia RTX 2070 $500/$600 $420-$500 Nvidia RTX 2060 $350 $300-$360 Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti $450 $520+ (don't buy) Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti $280 $240-$300 Nvidia GTX 1660 $220 $200-$250 Nvidia GTX 1650 $150 $140-$175 AMD Radeon VII $700 $700+ AMD RX 5700 XT $400 $380-$480 AMD RX 5700 $350 $330-$390 AMD RX 590 $280 $190-$280 AMD RX 580 8GB $240 $160-$250 AMD RX 570 4GB $200 $130-$180

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Best graphics card deals right now

Maybe you're tired of waiting and you want to upgrade your graphics card right now. That's fine, there are still good deals floating around. Waiting weeks just to save $30 maybe isn't your thing. If you're looking for a good graphics card today, here are the best deals we're currently tracking.