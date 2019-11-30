Black Friday 2019 webcam deal: our favourite webcam is a massive 58% off

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

If you're looking for the best webcam on the market during all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday PC gaming deals then you've found it. The Logitech Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam is on sale for £29.99 at Amazon after a whopping 58% discount from its original price of £72—more than half price off. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it, so if you've been shopping for a webcam, now is the time to pounce.

The Logitech C920 streams in 1080p crisp images at 30-fps with a wide field of view and great autofocus. Two microphones sit either side of the camera capturing clean audio whilst filtering any background noise. You can plug the C920 in and start streaming and recording easily, so there's no dithering about with installing software.

It's the best selling webcam over on Amazon and it also sits at the top of our list of the best webcams for PC.

If you're looking for a webcam with reputation and great performance, the Logitech C920 is a great choice for both quality and price range.

