While it's always a big player on Cyber Monday, Walmart might be the last store that comes to mind for PC part/component deals, but it's becoming increasingly relevant. The company just launched its own line of gaming PCs, and there are often several good deals available on PC parts.

Here's some good deals that have cropped up over this Cyber Monday weekend.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Logitech G910 Orion Spark | Romer-G | $89.99 (Save $25)

Logitech's homegrown Romer-G mechanical switch has its own unique feel, a bit softer and subtler than Cherry switches. If that sounds appealing, and you want a keyboard with keycaps that are sloped to keep your fingers in place, this is a good board. Buy at Walmart.

What to expect from Walmart deals on Cyber Monday

Most of Walmart's yearly sales aren't in the realm of PCs or PC components—more like appliances, game consoles, clothes, and so on. However, 4K TVs are becoming more and more popular for PC gaming, and you can bet on Walmart having a ton of those on sale. For example, Walmart had a few popular 4K TVs for 30% off last year.

There's a good chance that Walmart's new 'Overpowered' PCs will also be on sale, but a significant discount would be required to make them price-competitive with custom-built PCs.

Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are already live, and there are only a few computer-related offers so far. The best deals will likely be held until the actual day of Cyber Monday, so we might see more relevant offers at that point.

Expired deals

These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.

Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV | $397.99 ($302 off)

If you want to go a bit bigger than the 43" below, this 55" 4K TV still comes to a reasonable price on sale from Walmart. Not as fancy as one of Samsung's QLEDs, but the price shows it. Buy at Walmart.