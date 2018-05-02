Beyond Good and Evil 2 will get a livestream update later this week

Despite a protracted period of off-and-on development, it looks like Beyond Good & Evil 2 is definitely, undeniably, 100 percentedly a focus for Ubisoft at present. The latest evidence of this is a promised livestream hosted by the publisher, which will take place on May 3 at 9am PDT, 12pm, ET, 5pm in London and 2pm on May 4 in Sydney.

What do we stand to learn from this livestream? According to the announcement on Twitter, the stream will be for the consumption of Space Monkeys (that's their cutesy name for us consumers) and will focus on what the development team has been up to.

It's not the first BG&E2 livestream: there was one last December and you can watch the archive here. That was later condensed into a much more manageable five minute video, which focused on ship models, story details, in-engine animations and more. To bring you up to speed, here's that video: