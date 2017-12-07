Watch today's Beyond Good and Evil 2 update livestream here

Beyond Good and Evil 2 surprised us at this year's E3 by actually showing face. After years of assuring us it was still in the works, Ubisoft dropped a fancy cinematic that contained zero in-game footage despite looking lovely. We learned that number two is a prequel and, judging by said E3 trailer, appears to go in a very different direction from its 2003 forerunner.

Today, at 5pm GMT/9am PT, Ubisoft will host a development update livestream.

Following BG&E 2's E3 appearance, Michel Ancel admitted that the game was then at "day zero of development", so I'm interested to see what he and his team have been up in the interim six months.

"When you don’t have this technology, you can’t really start the game," Ancel said in June. "It’s too difficult. But now we can say for sure that we will make this game, we’ll finish it. Because we have the technology for it."