2015 is receding into the past—goodbye, old friend!—but the inevitable march of time only brings us even more games to play. We got ‘em all in 2016: the kind where you shoot, the kind where you talk, or walk, or fly, and the kind where you do all that but have to take turns. This year, we’ll even have the kind where you’ve got goggles on your face. What a world! Here’s your guide to the games of 2016, loaded into genres for easy browsing.

Action and stealth

Shooters and competitive action games

RPGs

Action RPGs

MMOs

Strategy and sims

2D shooters and action games

Fighting and beat 'em ups

Platformer and puzzle games

Exploration and survival

Adventure games

Sports and racing



A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to stores like Amazon. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links.