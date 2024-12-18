PC Gamer's Game of the Year Awards 2024

Welcome to PC Gamer's annual Game of the Year awards. It's been an interesting year for PC gaming—a handful of major releases, but many more incredible games that dedicated themselves to satisfying a specific niche. We'll be celebrating that variety through the rest of the month as we run through the best games of 2024, culminating in the reveal of our official Game of the Year on December 30.

To create the list, every member of PC Gamer's 30+ editorial team could nominate up to six games released in 2024. These nominations became our shortlist. From there, we gather on a big global call to talk through our picks and—after some heated discussion and a couple of tiebreaker votes—select 14 games to receive awards, including our overall Game of the Year. Once the games are chosen, we assign an award category based on what we think that game does best. The awards are tailored specifically to the game—that's why there's a slightly different selection of award names each year.

Alongside the awards proper, each member of the team has also picked out a personal favourite of the year—giving some love to a game that didn't make the main list. We'll be updating the list with new awards and new personal picks each day throughout the rest of the month.

The Awards

Best Ongoing Game: Stardew Valley

Creative Achievement: Revealed December 19

Best Survival: Revealed December 20

Best Tactics: Revealed December 21

Best Roguelike: Revealed December 22

Best Comedy: Revealed December 23

Best FPS: Revealed December 24

Spirit of the PC: Revealed December 25

Best City Builder: Revealed December 25

Best Sandbox: Revealed December 26

Best RPG: Revealed December 27

Best Expansion: Revealed December 28

Best Multiplayer: Revealed December 29

Game of the Year: Revealed December 30

Personal Picks

Chris Livingston: The Rise of the Golden Idol

