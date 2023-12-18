PC Gamer's Game of the Year Awards 2023

Welcome to PC Gamer's annual Game of the Year awards. It's been a big year for PC gaming—surprising at times, disappointing at others. Throughout, though, there's been a wealth of excellent games. For the rest of the month, we'll be running through the best games of 2023, culminating in our official Game of the Year pick on December 30.

To reach this list, we asked each of PC Gamer's editorial team to nominate up to six games released this year—plus an extra vote for the ongoing game that had the best 2023. With those nominations in hand, we gathered together in a global group call to argue over which games deserve their place in our awards. Once we choose the games, we assign each an award category to fit it. This is why the categories are slightly different each year.

In addition to our main awards, each PC Gamer writer has also picked one of their personal favourites to showcase. We'll be updating this page with both our main awards and our personal picks throughout the rest of the month.

The Awards

Best Ongoing Game: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Best Stealth: Revealed December 19

Best Remake: Revealed December 20

Best Fighting Game: Revealed December 21

Best Action: Revealed December 22

Best Open World: Revealed December 23

Best Setting: Revealed December 24

Best Design: Revealed December 25

Best Shooter: Revealed December 26

Best Adventure: Revealed December 27

Best Story: Revealed December 28

Best Expansion: Revealed December 29

Game of the Year: Revealed December 30

Personal Picks

Robin Valentine: Viewfinder

Tyler Colp: Honkai: Star Rail

Past Awards

Game of the Year Awards 2022

Game of the Year Awards 2021

Game of the Year Awards 2020

Game of the Year Awards 2019

Game of the Year Awards 2018

Game of the Year Awards 2017

Game of the Year Awards 2016

Game of the Year Awards 2015

Game of the Year Awards 2014

Game of the Year Awards 2013